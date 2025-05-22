Police searching for parents of abandoned 3-year-old found in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is searching for the parents or guardians of an abandoned 3-year-old child.

Police said they went to a home on Belfort Road in southeast Atlanta in reference to calls about an abandoned child.

When officers got to the scene, they found a child they say looked to have been suffering from malnutrition and with minor scratches and lacerations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Grady EMS units responded to the scene to assess the child, who was then transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Hughes Spalding Hospital for treatment.

APD said officers canvassed the area and knocked on doors trying to find the child’s guardians but were unsuccessful.

The department’s Special Victims Unit also responded to the scene and the Georgia Department of Family & Child Services was notified of the child’s location and condition.

Police are still investigating the situation. No further information was available Thursday morning.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group