Man escapes jail, stops for pancakes, gets busted again … with his mom

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. - A man is back behind bars after his mother helped him escape from jail and then stopped for pancakes on their way home.
The Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that Joshua Gullat was working his cleaning detail of mopping floors and cleaning bathrooms at the Heard County Jail when he slipped out a door.
Gullat’s mother, Kathy Pence, was waiting for her son outside. Deputies said Gullat had called her to arrange the ride earlier in the evening.
Shortly after, the two stopped at an IHOP for pancakes in Coweta County, where deputies arrested them.
