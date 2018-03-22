Man dies in fire in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. - Firefighters say a man has died from a fire at a home in Carroll County.
The fire broke out Wednesday night at the home along Holiday Drive in Carrollton.
All that is left of the home is a burned out shell.
We're working to learn what caused the deadly fire on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Investigators said the man was 57-year-old and likely died from smoke inhalation.
Firefighters said no one else was inside the home.
