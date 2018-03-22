  • Man dies in fire in Carroll County

    CARROLLTON, Ga. - Firefighters say a man has died from a fire at a home in Carroll County.

    The fire broke out Wednesday night at the home along Holiday Drive in Carrollton. 

    All that is left of the home is a burned out shell. 

    We're working to learn what caused the deadly fire on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

