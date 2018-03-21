13-year-old accused of leaving voicemail filled with racial slurs for NAACP

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police say a 13-year-old threatened a local chapter of the NAACP and left a message filled with racial slurs. The teen claimed his job was to “kill black people,” police said.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose spoke to Deane Bonner, who is the leader of the Cobb County chapter of the NAACP. She received that message filled with racial slurs Feb. 25.
Bonner said she hasn’t deleted the voicemail.
“Well just from your message, you’re targeting black folks. When you say you want to kill us, you want to murder us,” Bonner said.
The case was turned over to the FBI. After investigators, agents learned the caller was 13 years old living in Lithia Springs.
The FBI gave the investigation back to Marietta police.
Police later charged the teen with making terroristic threats.
Members of the NAACP didn’t expect the caller to be a teen.
“It did surprise me,” Bonner said.
The group is demanding an apology.
“We want to see due process but we certainly want a lesson learned,” Bonner said.
The case is now in the hands of the juvenile court system.
Members of the NAACP said they don't want the harshest punishment but there have to be consequences and a second chance for the teenager.
