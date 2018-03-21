SUV key to solving 60-year-old man's hit-and-run death, police say

ATLANTA - Sisters of a man who died after a hit-and-run are begging for answers after their beloved brother was killed after he was hit by an SUV.
Wayne Bauman was walking along a sidewalk on Jan. 29 around 11:30 a.m. when police said a silver Honda Pilot came around the corner of 1500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta. Police said the SUV lost control and hit the 60-year-old.
Bauman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. His family came from around the South to be by his side.
His sisters tearfully told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that they thought he would pull through but he died three weeks later.
The victim had just celebrated his 60th birthday with his nephew & Mom before someone hit & killed him. The family doesn't want the driver to go to jail forever, they said they just want closure, especially for their Mom who repeatedly asks "Where's my son?" pic.twitter.com/ILroUzV2cW— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) March 21, 2018
