Man dies after shooting at deputies who were trying to arrest him, GBI officials say

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he shot at deputies at a hotel.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials said on Friday at 9 a.m., the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on 22-year-old Oscar Alfonso Maxwell at the Baymont Inn & Suites on Whitesville Road in Columbus.

Authorities did not say what the warrant was charging Maxwell with.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the investigation, as deputies approached Maxwell’s hotel room, they ran into him as he was leaving.

When Maxwell saw deputies approaching, GBI officials said he went back into his room and shot at deputies several times.

Authorities said deputies returned fire, striking Maxwell. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

No officers were injured in the shooting.

“I want to take this moment to thank the work of the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit for their heroism last night,” Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said. “This Unit specializes in high-risk entry and warrants, and they have gone through so much over the past two years. Last night, they encountered someone who meant to kill them on sight. They placed their lives on the line to protect the lives of the Citizens of Muscogee County.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Maxwell.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the GBI Region 2/Columbus Regional Investigative Office at 706-565-7888.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta community comes together to call for an end to violence after deadly triple shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group