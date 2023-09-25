Local

3 people injured in fiery crash that shut down I-285 northbound for hours

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — All lanes of Interstate 285 northbound are now open after a car caught fire during a crash, which caused all lanes to close.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, three people were injured in the crash.

APD said officers responded to that location after calls about a two-car crash Sunday night.

When they arrived, police said it appeared that one of the cars caught fire as a result of the crash.

APD said three people were injured and one of those three is in critical condition.

Triple Team Traffic tweeted Sunday evening that a crash on I-285 at Hollowell Parkway caused several lanes to be shut down.

Each person injured was taken to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The lanes are now open.

