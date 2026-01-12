Man convicted of running meth labs in metro Atlanta sentenced

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man convicted of running at least two meth labs in metro Atlanta will serve a 30-year prison sentence.

A federal judge handed Ramiro Contreras-Sandoval, 41, his sentence last week.

“This case should send a clear message to anyone thinking about running drugs or using deadly weapons to protect their operation: the federal government will relentlessly seek justice and protect the community from drug traffickers,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

The U.S. Department of Justice added that Contreras-Sandoval, originally from Michoacan, Mexico, was in the United States illegally.

Prosecutors say Contreras-Sandoval and another man, Genaro Davalos-Pulido, ran two meth conversion labs out of homes in the metro Atlanta area between March 2019 and October 2021.

In 2019, officers found nearly 300 pounds of meth mixture in paint buckets in a truck connected to Contreras-Sandoval at a lab in Morrow.

Investigators tracked both defendants back to metro Atlanta in 2021, this time in Norcross, where they found a full-scale meth conversation lab. Drug Enforcement Administration agents seized the drugs, guns and $96,000 in cash.

Davalos-Pulido pleaded guilty in June 2024 and a federal judge sentenced him to 20 years in federal prison. Contreras-Sandoval was convicted of all the charges against him in September.

