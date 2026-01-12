2 plead guilty to Halloween murder in Home Depot parking lot

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — On Halloween 2023, Faybeann Ragsdale was set up, shot and killed. Now, two men charged with his death have pleaded guilty.

Jagunte Jaylee Bass and Kevin Yamil Rosa pleaded guilty to murder and other charges earlier this month.

In the days before the murder, prosecutors say Bass reached out to Ragsdale, saying that his “bro” wanted to buy marijuana.

The three young men met at the Walmart in Monroe, but since law enforcement was in the parking lot, they moved over to Home Depot.

Prosecutors say Bass and Rosa were setting up Ragsdale to be robbed.

Rosa got into Ragsdale’s SUV, and prosecutors say he shot Ragsdale twice.

The SUV was on, and when Ragsdale was shot, it accelerated through the Home Depot parking lot and part of a bank parking lot before crashing into another car near the entrance to Arby’s.

Witnesses say they saw Rosa get out of the car and into Bass’ vehicle.

Rosa was arrested in Conyers while hiding in the backseat of a car. Investigators found bloody clothes and a gun hidden under his friend’s mom’s bed.

Bass was arrested in Coweta County.

Rosa was already a convicted felon and was sentenced to life in prison plus 25 years.

Bass was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years.

