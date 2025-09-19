Man who ran metro Atlanta meth labs was in the country illegally

NORCROSS, Ga. — A man accused of running at least two meth labs in metro Atlanta has been convicted and will soon be sentenced to federal prison.

Ramiro Contreras-Sandoval, 41, was convicted by a jury of distributing nearly 300 pounds of liquid methamphetamine and possessing firearms.

The U.S. Department of Justice adds that Contreras-Sandoval, originally from Michoacan, Mexico, was in the United States illegally.

Prosecutors say Contreras-Sandoval and another man ran two meth conversion labs out of homes in the metro Atlanta area, one of which was in Norcross, from March 2019 and October 2021.

In 2019, officers found nearly 300 pounds of meth mixture in paint buckets in a truck connected to Contreras-Sandoval.

In 2021, Drug Enforcement Administration agents found the Norcross lab and seized guns and $96,000 in cash.

Earlier this week, Contreras-Sandoval was convicted of all the charges against him.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

