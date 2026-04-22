Man charged in road rage shooting that killed Big Boi’s uncle claims self-defense

ATLANTA — A 19-year-old man accused of a deadly road rage shooting appeared in court to ask for bond. He claims the shooting was in self defense.

Investigators have charged Jabyrion Crumbley in the death of Remoin Thomas Patton Sr.

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Patton Sr. died after he was shot and crashed into a home on Joseph E. Lowery Blvd on June 16, 2025. Patton is the uncle of Atlanta rapper and OutKast member Antwan “Big Boi” Patton.

Jabyrion Crumbley turned himself in two weeks later and was booked on murder, aggravated assault and firearm charges. Crumbley’s mother, Janisha, was also arrested and accused of helping him avoid an arrest.

Deadly shooting Lowery Blvd Atlanta Jabyrion Crumbley, Janisha Crumbley.

Crumbley appeared in court on Tuesday to ask Fulton County Superior Court Judge Eric Dunaway to grant him bond. He claims the shooting was in self-defense.

The judge denied the man’s request, citing that the “defendant poses a significant threat or danger.” Dunaway set a June 29 immunity hearing regarding Crumbley’s self-defense claims.

Janisha Crumbley also appeared in court after she was accused of tampering with her ankle monitor. She is also scheduled to return to court on June 29 for her next hearing on the matter.

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