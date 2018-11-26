JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has charged a man after deadly, venomous snakes were discovered inside the home he shares with his mother and a child.
The sheriff's office called in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to seize the snakes.
The rangers told Channel 2's Tom Regan that the department seized two Gaboon vipers and a cobra, which are illegal to own without a permit.
What deputies were originally looking for that led to the discovery of the snakes on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Local man charged after deadly African viper, other venomous snakes found in home with child.
