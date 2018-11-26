  • Man charged after deadly snakes found in home with child, deputies say

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has charged a man after deadly, venomous snakes were discovered inside the home he shares with his mother and a child.

    The sheriff's office called in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to seize the snakes.

    The rangers told Channel 2's Tom Regan that the department seized two Gaboon vipers and a cobra, which are illegal to own without a permit. 

