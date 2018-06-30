  • Man accused of killing mother of 5 in front of children captured after 2 weeks

    ROME, Ga. - A man wanted for killing his girlfriend is in custody after 2 weeks on the run, police said.

    Rome Police Department announced Nakotah Smith was arrested Saturday on their Facebook Page.

    An investigation was launched after 30-year-old Crystal Vega was shot and killed June 15 in a Cobb County apartment on West 13th Street. Family members told Channel 2 Action News the incident happened in front of two of the victim’s children. 

    “You have a 3-year-old in the house, and he’s running around the house saying, ‘My daddy killed my mommy. My mommy is dead,’” Tiffany Vega, the victim’s sister told Channel 2 Action News last week.

    Tiffany Vega said the mother of 5 had given birth just days before her death.

    “Her kids don’t have a mom. I don’t have a sister. My mom (doesn’t) have a daughter,” Vega said.

    A warrant was issued for Nakotah Smith's arrest on June 19 in connection to the murder. He has been charged with aggravated assault and murder. 

