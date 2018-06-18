  • Mother of five shot, killed in front of children, family says

    By: Chris Jose

    Updated:

    ROME, Ga. - An investigation is underway after a mother of five was shot and killed. Family members said it happened in front of the victim’s children. 

    The slaying happened Friday inside of a Cobb County apartment on West 13th Street. There is now a growing memorial a few feet from the front door for 30-year-old Crystal Vega.

    Police said the woman’s boyfriend, Nakota Smith, is a person of interest, but they are not ready to label the man as a suspect in the shooting.

    “Her kids don’t have a mom. I don’t have a sister. My mom (doesn’t) have a daughter,” Tiffany Vega, the victim’s sister, said.

    Tiffany Vega said her pain has turned into anger.

    We speak with a neighbor who says she took the victim to the hospital following the shooting. The chilling details, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

