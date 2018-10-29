MONROE, Ga. - A suspected sexual predator accused of attacking women jogging in a Walton County park is off the streets and in police custody.
Good Samaritans put a stop to one of the three reported assaults at Felker Park in the city of Monroe Sunday evening after hearing a woman screaming for help, police said.
“The victim was allegedly forced to the ground and physically assaulted,” police said in a news release. “The attacker was scared away by witnesses coming to the victim's aid after hearing her screams for help.”
Moments before Monday's arrest, Chief R.V. Watts, of the Monroe Police Department, invited Channel 2’s Michael Seiden to ride along with him, giving him exclusive access as the search for the suspect intensified.
Channel 2 Action News was the only station there when investigators arrested Deonte Branch.
How officers surrounded the park and took down the accused predator, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
