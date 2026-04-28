Man accused of kicking police officers in head after fight in north Georgia

ROME, Ga. — A man faces charges for attacking three Rome police officers and making terroristic threats after getting into a fight early on Saturday morning.

According to the Rome Police Department, officers were responding to an area of Calhoun Avenue after reports came in of a fight around 4 a.m.

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When officers got to the scene, they were told that a man named Timothy Long had been involved and was seen walking around the area after.

Police said they could not find Long at first, but after hearing yelling coming from a nearby home, were able to find him.

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Seeing the officers, Long tried to run but was caught, though police said Long continued to resist.

While trying to help take long into custody, he kicked two officers in the head, causing them each to bleed. A third officer assisting at the scene was kicked in the elbow but was not seriously injured.

Following several minutes of struggle, police said they were able to arrest Long, but he refused to walk with officers and remained resistant to following their orders on the way to the patrol car.

Once at the car, police said Long wrapped his legs around one of the officers and tried to make them fall.

“At one point he was on his back and flipped backwards and exited the vehicle from the other side and landed on me, it was quite impressive,” the arrest report said.

Eventually, officers were able to subdue Long and take him to the Floyd County Jail.

He was charged with battery on a police officer, obstruction of justice, making terroristic threats and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of drugs on an inmate.

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