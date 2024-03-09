Major crash involving multiple vehicles shuts down I-75 NB in Cobb County

All lanes of Interstate 75 northbound are shut down in Cobb County due to a major crash.

Triple Team Traffic reports the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. near the S. Marietta Parkway exit.

The Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511 website shows the crash involved multiple vehicles, including tractor trailers.

“Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes as quickly and as safely as possible. Motorist are strongly encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route in order to avoid extreme delays,” according to GDOT 511.

It’s unclear how many injuries there are or when the lanes will reopen. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Marietta police for more information.

Triple Team Traffic says drivers should use Hwy 41 or Powers Ferry Road as alternates.

