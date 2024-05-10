Teen shot in multiple times in parking garage of Buckhead apartment building

BUCKHEAD — A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking garage of a Buckhead apartment building Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the Tremont Apartment Homes. It’s unclear how the shooting happened or if police are searching for a suspect.

The teen was taken to the hospital in a private car and is in critical condition.

The man's identity and condition have not been released.

A photographer and a reporter are headed to the scene to gather more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

