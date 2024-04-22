Major bridge that connects drivers to I-285 reopening months after it was hit

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A major connection over Interstate 285 in Sandy Springs reopens Monday morning.

Drivers who use Mt. Vernon Highway will get to cross the interstate again when a new bridge opens to traffic.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is LIVE with what drivers need to know, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Drivers who have been cut off since the Mt. Vernon Bridge closed over I-285 have been waiting for this day.

“Glad that getting it fixed somewhat soon, but the past few months have been awful,” driver Patrick Colie said.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the repairs since September when a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator hit the underside of the bridge and compromised some of the support columns.

The aging bridge was already scheduled to get replaced as part of the Georgia Department of Transportation’s project to add a new lane on I-285 westbound. The new bridge was fast-tracked.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detours around the closed Mt. Vernon Highway put more traffic on Riverside Drive and through Sandy Springs neighborhoods. Some drivers say it’s up to an hour delay just to get around it.

“You have to leave early if you want to get somewhere on time,” driver Meoshi Crumedy said.

But after this last rush hour Monday, that should come to an end with the bridge re-opening.

“Looking forward to that. Hopefully it will cut down on the commute. Mornings, it’s probably around 30-40 minutes just getting five miles down the road,” Colie said.

“It should provide some relief. I hope so,” Crumedy said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Construction at site of damaged Sandy Springs bridge underway

©2023 Cox Media Group