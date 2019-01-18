  • Ludacris surprises Ron Clark Academy students with Super Bowl tickets

    By: Nicole Emmett

    ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris pulled his white Mercedes-Benz through the gates of The Ron Clark Academy, and the students went wild.

    The Atlanta superstar showed up at the school to recognize two students for “being really great with their character, with their friends, with inspiring everybody else.”

    “Where’s Cohen and Jericho?” Ludacris asked.

    After cheers from a crowd of excited classmates, the two came to the front of the crowd, at which point Ludacris then told them that on behalf of himself and Mercedes-Benz, they would be attending Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta next month.

    The Ron Clark Academy is a highly acclaimed, nonprofit middle school located in Southeast Atlanta.

    The Academy has received both national and international recognition for its success in educating students with academic rigor, passion, and creativity balanced by a strict code of discipline.

    "Our fifth to eighth grade students represent various socio-economic and academic backgrounds and communities from across the metro region," the academy's website says.

