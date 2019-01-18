Ludacris surprises Ron Clark Academy students with Super Bowl tickets
By:
Nicole Emmett
Updated:
Loading...
of
0
Ludacris surprises Ron Clark Academy students with Super Bowl tickets
ATLANTA - Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris pulled his white Mercedes-Benz through the gates of The Ron Clark Academy, and the students went wild.
The Atlanta superstar showed up at the school to recognize two students for “being really great with their character, with their friends, with inspiring everybody else.”
“Where’s Cohen and Jericho?” Ludacris asked.
After cheers from a crowd of excited classmates, the two came to the front of the crowd, at which point Ludacris then told them that on behalf of himself and Mercedes-Benz, they would be attending Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta next month.
Watch the full video and the students’ priceless reaction below.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}