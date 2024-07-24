Ludacris surprises fans in Midtown Atlanta, promotes healthier eating habits

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris went out into the community on Tuesday to promote healthier eating.
Channel 2′s Karyn Greer caught up with Ludacris as he surprised fans, took selfies and handed out a taste of his signature lemon pepper chicken dish in midtown Atlanta.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The rapper and “Fast and Furious” star says he changed his eating habits year ago. He told Greer he hopes more people put down the fast food and cook something healthy at home.
“I believe in trying to make my community healthier than where we’re at right now,” Ludacris said.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show picks up 3 Emmy nominations
- Georgia Game Changers: Music Edition
- Ludacris creates ‘Karma’s World’ cartoon named after his daughter to help others cope with bullying
The Atlanta rapper also filmed a new music with his partners at Knorr to make eating healthier fun.
For Luda fans who are hoping he’ll release a new album soon, then you’re in luck.
He told Greer that he will have new music out next year. He will also begin shooting the next “Fast and Furious” movie.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group