Ludacris surprises fans in Midtown Atlanta, promotes healthier eating habits

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper and actor Ludacris went out into the community on Tuesday to promote healthier eating.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer caught up with Ludacris as he surprised fans, took selfies and handed out a taste of his signature lemon pepper chicken dish in midtown Atlanta.

The rapper and “Fast and Furious” star says he changed his eating habits year ago. He told Greer he hopes more people put down the fast food and cook something healthy at home.

“I believe in trying to make my community healthier than where we’re at right now,” Ludacris said.

The Atlanta rapper also filmed a new music with his partners at Knorr to make eating healthier fun.

For Luda fans who are hoping he’ll release a new album soon, then you’re in luck.

He told Greer that he will have new music out next year. He will also begin shooting the next “Fast and Furious” movie.

