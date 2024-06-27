Watch Georgia Game Changers: Music Edition, a Family 2 Family special this Sunday

Georgia Game Changers: Music Edition will celebrate Georgians who are making a difference through music.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona and Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer will host the Family 2 Family special on Sunday, June 30 at 7 p.m.

Usher is an international superstar having one of his biggest years ever. Now Georgia’s own Usher is talking about what’s next as he embarks on a new world tour.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer spoke exclusively with Usher, who said Georgia is always on his mind.

“The fact that I have my name somewhere representing the city as an ambassador, I’m very proud. I wear Atlanta as a badge of honor everywhere that I go.”

Usher will talk about the inspiration for his new music.

Channel 2′s Wendy Corona sits down with Raab Stevenson, who owns a music studio in Buckhead. Stevenson has worked with some of the biggest names in the music world, including Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Dave Matthews and Chris Stapleton.

Now, he’s using his expertise to train the next generation of singers trying to make it big through social media.

“The most important thing for me is whoever needs me at that moment to give them my all, give them my best every single time and get the results that they’re looking for right away,” Stevenson said.

John Driskell Hopkins is in the fight of his life. A founding member of the Zac Brown Band is battling the nervous system disease ALS, but he is still touring with the band this summer.

He and his wife also run a foundation to raise awareness and find a cure for ALS.

“The fact that I’m here, over two years after my diagnosis, walking, talking, singing, dancing, speaking to you, is a miracle,” he told Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer sits down with Nathalie Stutzmann, who made history as the first woman to conduct the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. Her talent is in demand worldwide, but she chose Atlanta.

“Those musicians were looking for something. They appreciated my way of working, which is uncompromising,” she said.

