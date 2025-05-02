Low-income families can now apply for help to keep cooling costs down this summer

ATLANTA — A Georgia program that wants to help keep your air conditioning bill down is now open.

The Georgia Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally-funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills.

LIHEAP opened up the applications to eligible Georgia seniors last month. Now, help is available to other Georgians who are eligible.

To qualify for assistance, an applicant must:

be a U.S. Citizen or legally admitted immigrant

have total gross annual household income needs to be at or below 60% of the State’s Median Income.

to have full responsibility for paying the cost of energy bills

The funds are available on a first-come, first serve basis for each agency across Georgia.

You can click here to find an assistance office near you.

