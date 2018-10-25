Loved ones remember high school graduate killed in DUI crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Family and friends of a Decatur High School graduate killed by an accused drunk driver honored her with a candlelight vigil on Wednesday night.
Kennedy Segars, 18, died last week after police said Reginald Stubbs, 52, crashed into her in Lithonia while drunk.
Since the crash, family and friends have demanded that a judge deny any kind of bond to Stubbs before a trial.
At last week's hearing the judge said Stubbs will remain in jail while he takes more time to decide whether to let him out.
"I just pray that he doesn't, because he has the potential to hurt or kill somebody else, and I just don't want nobody to go through what our family is going through," said Kennedy's father, Marvin Segars.
A detective testified that Stubbs admitted to drinking three beers, three margaritas and a shot of alcohol every time Georgia scored during a game versus Louisiana State University.
Even before Kennedy Segars' family knew about the details of the crash, her father told Channel 2's Matt Johnson what happened is unforgivable.
"A grown man at that age, you know better. You know what's right (and) wrong. There's no excuse," Marvin Segars said.
