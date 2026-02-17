‘Lost everything:” Tucker fire victims clean up and try to find new homes

TUCKER, Ga. — NewsDrone 2 flew over the devastation left behind after a fire tore through a mobile home community in Gwinnett County.

“This was the dog’s bed right here. Oh yeah, and the laundry room,” said Karla Almendarez as she showed Channel 2’s Audrey Washington what remained of her home on Tuesday.

“You see nothing. Just lost everything,” Almendarez’s mother explained.

On Friday, five homes burned on Azalea Springs Lane in Tucker. Gwinnett County firefighters said the flames started inside one home and then quickly spread to the others.

No one was hurt, but most of the five homes were left gutted.

“If it weren’t for the firefighters, I think this whole place would’ve been gone,” Almendarez said.

Right now, Almendarez and her family are working to salvage whatever they can.

“I just found my birth certificate and my social. Thankfully, they weren’t burned,” Almendarez told Washington.

Almendarez said it’s still unclear what is next for her family.

“We don’t know. We don’t have anywhere to go.”

Almendarez and her family are temporarily staying with friends. Next, they plan to stay in a tent.

To help with housing, you can donate by clicking here.

