Trader Joe’s to anchor new development in metro Atlanta

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A new mixed-use development in Johns Creek will open later this year and we now know which stores are slated to be a part of it.

The Medley will be located at Johns Creek Parkway and McGinnis Ferry Road. The project will feature 164,000 square feet of retail space plus 833 luxury townhomes and apartments, a boutique hotel and outdoor plaza.

On Tuesday, the project developer announced that Trader Joe’s will be one of the anchor stores.

The popular California-based grocery store has been expanding its footprint into Georgia. It recently opened a store in Peachtree City.

The Medley also announced the Shake Shack will join its restaurant lineup. The development is slated to open around Oct. 29.

