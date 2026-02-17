Former caregiver accused of attempted bank fraud

VILLA RICA, Ga. — Police are investigating an alleged identity fraud case involving a home health care aide accused of trying to cash a check from a client’s bank account.

According to a report from Villa Rica police, officers responded on Jan. 3 to an apartment on Conners Road regarding a reported theft.

Police met with the victim and her son. The son told officers he was notified on Jan. 2 by PNC Bank about a potentially fraudulent check linked to his mother’s account.

The report states that the man, identified as Allen Washington, tried to cash a $400 check made out to himself from the victim’s account at a midtown branch location. The victim’s son told officers his mother did not authorize the check.

Before bank staff could complete their call with the family, the suspect allegedly grabbed the check from the teller and drove away in his Mercedes.

The son told police Washington was employed as a home health aid for his mother through First Choice Homecare Agency. He contacted the agency about the incident and was told Washington would be handled internally. Washington was later terminated, according to the report.

Villa Rica police say the victim, who has multiple health issues, did not give permission for the check to be written or cashed.

The son also told officers he confronted the suspect by phone, but Washington denied knowledge of the incident.

Washington was later arrested and charged with fraud, theft by taking and punishment for any person who exploits, threatens or intimidates.

