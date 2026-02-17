Delta expanding first-class seating on select planes this summer

ATLANTA — Delta Air Lines will launch a larger Delta First cabin for select flights this summer.

The new configuration will have 44 premium recliner seats. That is more than double the usual number of seats found in standard first-class cabins.

Delta says the upgrade will meet the demand for more premium seating on transcontinental routes.

“This unique configuration is intended to be in service for a limited time as Delta awaits delivery of flatbed suites that will ultimately be installed on these aircraft,” a news release states.

Delta says some customers may get to experience the expanded cabin as early as May. But full operations will begin on June 7 for certain flights from Atlanta to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and San Diego.

“For customers who still want a flatbed option, we’ll continue to operate aircraft with Delta One suites – and Delta Premium Select with additional recline, leg room, and footrest – during peak hours between ATL and LAX," Mauricio Parise, vice president of Customer Experience Design at Delta, said.

