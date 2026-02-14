Fire destroys 5 homes in Tucker mobile home park

TUCKER, Ga. — Five homes were destroyed, and more than 20 residents were displaced after a fire broke out Friday afternoon in Tucker.

According to Gwinnett County Fire, crews responded around 3:11 p.m. to reports of a house fire at the intersection of Azalea Springs Drive and Lankford Road.

A 911 caller reported that the home was on fire and that the homeowner may have gone back inside. When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story manufactured home engulfed in flames.

Fire crews deployed multiple hose lines to fight the fire and conduct search operations. Officials later confirmed that all tenants safely escaped from multiple homes before firefighters arrived.

In total, five homes sustained heavy fire damage. Several nearby homes also suffered radiant heat damage.

Crews faced additional challenges during the response, including low water pressure from a privately owned water distribution system and a downed power line that had energized a metal fence. Georgia Power responded to address electrical hazards at the scene.

Medical crews provided rehabilitation services to firefighters and evaluated one individual with a medical complaint. That person was treated and released at the scene.

Officials said one tenant who was home at the time initially called 911 to report the fire. Firefighters are now working with mobile home park management and the American Red Cross to assist 22 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

