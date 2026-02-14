$3 million winning lottery ticket sold at metro Atlanta Walmart

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia Lottery player is celebrating a life-changing win after claiming a $3 million top prize from a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Georgia Lottery, the winning ticket was part of the “100X The Money” scratch-off game and was purchased at the Walmart at 12182 Highway 92 in Woodstock.

The player claimed the prize on Feb. 12.

In addition to the $3 million scratcher win, several players across the state also walked away with sizable prizes through Diggi Games on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Recent Diggi Games winners include:

A Locust Grove resident won $25,000 playing “Elephant King Jackpots” on Feb. 12.

A Lawrenceville player won $15,000 playing “Disco Pig” on Feb. 12.

Another Lawrenceville resident won $14,784 playing “Daily Fortune” on Feb. 13.

A McDonough player won $10,000 playing “Disco Pig” on Feb. 13.

As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from scratch-off tickets and Diggi Games benefit education programs throughout the state.

