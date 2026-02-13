Student dragged by car trying to get money back in phone transfer scheme at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Three people are under arrest after Georgia Tech police say they targeted students in a scam that left one teen injured and two students out thousands of dollars.

The incidents began just after 3 p.m. Monday near Bobby Dodd Way.

Investigators say a 17-year-old student was approached by a man inside a white Mercedes who asked for directions to a bank. Police say the driver then asked to use the teen’s phone to access Zelle.

Within seconds, investigators say $5,000 was transferred out of the student’s account.

When the teen demanded his money back, police say the suspect drove off with the student hanging from the open car door. The teen eventually fell to the pavement and suffered minor injuries.

Hours later, officers responded to a second incident near North Avenue Dining Hall.

Police say another student was approached by two men who asked for money for food. Investigators say the suspects pressured the student into withdrawing $2,500 in cash from a Wells Fargo bank, promising to repay him with interest. Police say they never did.

Using Flock cameras, officers tracked a blue Jeep connected to the case. Police later stopped the vehicle and arrested three suspects identified as Ronnie Williams, Miracle Lee and Ricardo Whyte III.

Investigators say Williams was found in possession of three stolen credit cards at the time of his arrest.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance video to determine whether the two incidents are connected and whether there may be additional victims.

Georgia Tech’s communications team released the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Georgia Tech Police Department is continuing to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter. At this time, we advise students to exercise caution when being asked to share personal devices or banking information. We’d like to encourage the public to report suspicious activity.”

All three suspects remain in jail and are facing multiple charges.

Students say the incidents serve as a reminder to remain cautious.

“It is unfortunate, but sometimes you just have to assume the worst,” student Racquel Clarke said.

Another student, Kieran Charles, said she tries to be vigilant.

“Honestly, I try to avoid people on campus, just because I know there’s a lot of scams going around,” Charles said.

