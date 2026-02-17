Gwinnett police identify SUV involved in scooter hit-and-run that left teen with broken bones

HOSCHTON, Ga. — A 14-year-old is recovering from several broken bones after police say he was hit by an SUV while riding his motorized scooter.

Gwinnett County police say the crash happened around 4:55 p.m. on Feb. 11 along Hog Mountain Road near Silver Crest Way.

According to authorities, the teen was riding his scooter with a group of other kids when a small gray SUV changed lanes and drove around them. As the vehicle merged back into the lane, it hit the 14-year-old, causing him to crash.

Police say the driver did not stop.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with the teen, Bryson Semon and his father, Kyle Semon.

Bryson Semon’s injuries are pretty extensive.

“So, he has six broken ribs, some of those ribs have multiple fractures. Collar bone is broken. Scapula is broken. Lung was collapsed,” father Kyle Semon said.

“He was actually laid out in the middle of the road, struggling to breathe. He still had a helmet on, thankfully,” Kyle Semon said.

He says on Wednesday, a driver hit his son while the teen rode his scooter down Hog Mountain Road in Gwinnett County.

“Somebody went to go around him, and apparently that person swerved back into the lane,” Kyle Semon said.

He said witnesses at the scene saw the driver take off after the accident. Luckily, they got a glimpse of the vehicle.

On Tuesday, the department’s Accident Investigation Unit identified the small gray SUV involved as a Buick Encore GX.

Monday, News Drone 2 flew over the neighborhood and got imagery of several homes with home security cameras nearby.

As for Bryson, he has a long road to recovery.

“It’s hard to imagine that you can hit somebody and leave the scene.”

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the vehicle to contact Gwinnett County Police at 678-442-5653.

The investigation remains ongoing.

