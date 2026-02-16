14-year-old left with broken bones in middle of the road after Gwinnett County hit-and-run

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering from broken bones and fractures after a driver hit him and took off.

The teen’s father said he rushed to his son’s side in the middle of the road.

Now he is searching for the person he says hit his son and kept going.

Bryson Semon’s injuries are pretty extensive.

“So, he has six broken ribs, some of those ribs have multiple fractures. Collar bone is broken. Scapula is broken. Lung was collapsed,” father Kyle Semon said.

But Bryson survived.

“He was actually laid out in the middle of the road, struggling to breathe. He still had a helmet on, thankfully,” Semon said.

He says on Wednesday a driver hit his son, while the teen rode his scooter down Hog Mountain Road in Gwinnett County.

“Somebody went to go around him, and apparently that person swerved back into the lane,” Semon said.

He said witnesses at the scene saw the drive take off after the accident, Luckily, they got a glimpse of the vehicle.

“Newer, more modern, small to mid-size, grey in color. I’m thinking something like a Honda CRV, Toyota Rav 4, Volkswagen, Tiguan,” Semon said.

Right now, he is working with police and asking anyone in the area for video from that day.

Monday, News Drone 2 flew over the neighborhood and got imagery of several homes with home security cameras nearby.

As for Bryson, he has a long road to recovery.

“It’s hard to imagine that you can hit somebody and leave the scene.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Gwinnett County police.

