Braves star Ozzie Albies surprises students who wrote to him about class fish project

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If there’s one thing Ozzie Albies loves more than playing baseball, it’s caring for animals, especially fish.

The Atlanta Braves second baseman has become especially known for his extensive knowledge of aquatic life.

So when elementary students at Lockheed Elementary decided they wanted a fish for a class pet, they knew Albies was the right guy to ask.

“The kids wrote me letters asking for which fish to recommend. But I said, you know what, I’d feel better if I’d set up a fish tank myself,” Albies said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

And so he did. Albies surprised the class before he left for Braves spring training in Florida. He brought goldfish, a tank and other supplies for the students to take care of their new class pet.

Take a look at the surprise.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group