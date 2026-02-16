Florida woman accused of attacking Georgia officers during arrest for public drunkenness

R0ME, Ga. — A Florida woman was taken into custody early on Monday morning on accusations of being drunk in public.

The incident started at about 2:43 a.m. when officers heard a loud scream, possibly form a woman, while patrolling on Broad Street in Rome, Ga.

During the interaction with Rome police officers, Tiffany Lynn Smith of Fleming Island, Fla., is accused of being found in a puddle of water and having thrown up on the floor.

The police report indicates that vomit was seen on Smith’s leg and when asked if she was in need of medical assistance, she refused.

Police said in the report that she appeared to be in a drunken state and was unable to hold conversation, slurring her speech and responding in a delayed and slow manner.

Smith was arrested shortly before 3 a.m., being described as “passively resistant” to officers while being put into a patrol vehicle to be taken to the Floyd County Jail.

When officers arrived with her at the jail, she refused to get out of the vehicle and had to be dragged out, according to police.

During a medical evaluation at the jail, Smith is accused of “becoming a nuisance and actively resisting the medical nurse,” so she was taken to a local hospital and was medically cleared.

The report says when officers tried to put Smith back in a patrol vehicle to go back to the jail, she actively resisted, failed to obey commands and kicked an officer in the chest with both legs.

Upon her second arrival at the Floyd County Jail, Smith was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, simple battery on an officer and public drunkenness.

