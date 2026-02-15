Metro Atlanta city’s homeowners could see $15,000 tax relief

SUWANEE, Ga. — An effort to provide tax relief to homeowners in Suwanee could see tax relief in a big way thanks to legislation currently working its way through the Georgia General Assembly.

House Bill 1074 would make it so the Gwinnett County city’s homeowners get a new homestead exemption in the city limits, saving them $15,000 in tax relief.

The bill passed in the Georgia House of Representatives almost unanimously, with 165 votes in support, 10 members who did not vote and five who were excluded, according to vote records from the legislature.

“Homeownership is one of the most important investments a family can make, and this legislation is about helping Suwanee residents keep more of their hard-earned money in their own homes,” bill sponsor state Rep. Matt Reeves said in a statement. “I was proud to sponsor this measure at the request of the mayor and city council, and I’m grateful for the House’s support. This referendum will give voters the opportunity to provide meaningful property tax relief that exceeds the current county homestead amount and delivers real savings for local homeowners.”

The bill is now going through the Georgia Senate for discussion and potential revision.

As written, HB 1074 provides a homestead exemption to Suwanee property owners equal to $15,000 of the assessed value of their homes, if the property is their registered homestead.

If the bill is approved by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, final approval would be up to voters in a November referendum.

If more than 50% of voters approve the tax relief item, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

