Marietta unable to process online payments due to ransomware attack

MARIETTA, Ga. — The City of Marietta cannot currently process online payments online for certain services due to a vendor being targeted in a ransomware attack.

According to city officials, one of the payment gateway providers is one of several targets in a nationwide ransomware attack on BridgePay Network Solutions.

Marietta city staff said the ransomware attack happened on Feb. 6 and is affecting hundreds of local governments across the country.

“We are actively working to implement a secure alternative payment solution so online Business License payments can resume while the issue is being resolved,” city officials said.

For now, customers can make payments in person for business licenses, excite taxes, liquor, hotel and motel, and auto rental payments.

The city said once an alternative online option is enabled, those will also be the first services payments will be restored for.

“At this time, if a credit card payment is needed for a Business License, payments may be made in person at City Hall in the Business License Office, located on the first floor at 205 Lawrence Street,” the City of Marietta said.

BridgePay reported that there were no indications any payment card data was compromised or that usable data had been exposed.

