Frozen tater tots recalled in Georgia over plastic fragments

GEORGIA — If you have frozen tater tots in your freezer, you may want to check the label. More than 21,000 cases distributed in Georgia are being recalled over concerns they could contain plastic fragments.

According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration, McCain Foods USA Inc. initiated a voluntary recall on Jan. 12, 2026, involving certain Ore-Ida and Sonic brand tater tots.

The affected products were distributed in Georgia and 26 other states, including Alabama, Florida, Texas, California and Ohio.

The recall includes:

Ore-Ida Tater Tots (Item OIF00215A)Packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags (6 bags per case, 5 pounds each; 30 pounds total per case).UPC on 30-pound case: 1 00 72714 00215 8Affected use-by dates include:E 20271006, E 20271007, E 20271008, and E 20271103

About 21,557 cases are included in the recall.

Sonic Tots (Item SON00543) Packaged in clear, unlabeled poly bags (6/5 lb.; 30 pounds per case).UPC: 0 00 72714 00543 5

The FDA said the products may contain “clear, hard plastic fragments,” which could pose choking hazards or cause mouth and throat injuries if consumed.

The FDA classified the recall as a Class II, meaning exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences, or the probability of serious adverse health effects is considered unlikely.

