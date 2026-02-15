Vehicle crashes into Atlanta drycleaner, destroying front of building

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are blocking part of Piedmont Avenue after a vehicle crashed into a drycleaner on Sunday morning.

Channel 2’s Bryan Mims was on Piedmont Avenue, where Fashionaid DryCleaners was heavily damaged by a vehicle crashing into the building.

At the scene, Mims saw part of the building had collapsed due to the crash and officers were still on-site.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear, nor ere details available about any potential injuries.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Atlanta Police Department for more information.

