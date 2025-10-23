Loose screws create tire hazard in central Georgia

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Make sure you secure your load. That’s the message from Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol after law enforcement personnel spent Wednesday morning picking up loose screws by hand.

Someone forgot to secure their load, and a bag of screws scattered its contents on Highway 300 in Crisp County. The little metal impediments had to be removed by hand to keep local tires intact.

“Let this be your reminder to secure your loads, or next time your cargo might try to redecorate the highway,” the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office said.

