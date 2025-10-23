Trader Joe’s sets opening date for its new metro Atlanta location

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — A new Trader Joe’s is coming to Peachtree City and it now has an official opening date.

The store at 258 City Circle in the Avenue Shopping Center location will open Monday. It marks the company’s expansion into the south metro.

“As a neighborhood grocery store, Trader Joe’s prides itself on hiring from our local community,” said Store Captain Reggie Jones. “We have hired 60 new crew members from surrounding areas.”

The new store will feature an 8,608 square-foot space. The grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:55 am, followed by the store opening at 9 am.

The Peachtree City Trader Joe’s will participate in the company’s Neighborhood Shares Program, donating 100% of unsold but fit-to-enjoy products to local non-profit organizations every day of the week.

