Loose dogs attack, kill miniature horses

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Sheriff's officials tell Channel 2 Action News they want people to be on the lookout for two dogs that attacked and killed two miniature horses.
It happened Friday in the area near Philadelphia Road in Pickens County.
Deputies tell Channel 2's Audrey Washington one dog is a pit bull and other it a pit bull bomber mix.
The owners say the dogs almost went after them as well.
We're gathering more information on this story for a report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
