You may not be able to order an Uber or Lyft today; Drivers expected to launch protest

Uber and Lyft drivers in Atlanta are planning a protest today, the same day ride-share giant Uber is set to go public.
Later today, drivers around the country plan to turn off their apps, refuse rides and protest.
Drivers say the portion they make per ride has shrunk.
“We’re the ones who are keeping these wheels rolling. It’s not the people who are sitting in the back office. It’s not the CEO. We’re the foot soldiers out here,” Lyft driver Joshua Harris said.
THIS MORNING ON CHANNEL 2: We're breaking down what the drivers want and how it could impact you.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}