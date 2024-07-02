Local Caribbean families fear for safety of loved ones in path of Hurricane Beryl

ATLANTA — Local families with loved ones living in the path of Hurricane Beryl say they’ve had anxious days and nights as the powerful storm plows through the Caribbean Sea.

“This hurricane is unprecedented. I slept very little last night given that I have family members in Grenada,” said Michael Roberts.

Roberts is President of the Grenada-Carriacou-Petite Martinique Association of Georgia. He said he has been in constant contact with his daughter, who also lives in Grenada.

“They were boarding up, hunkering down, going down to other houses they thought were more secure. Some were headed to the basement,” said Roberts.

Roberts said it appeared the Grenada escaped serious damage, but as for the nearby island of Carriacou, it’s been a different story.

“They said the island is devastated, that has been a report,” said Roberts.

Another with ties to the Caribbean is Chris Williams. He and his daughter own several Jamaican restaurants in Atlanta called Irie Mon Cafe.

“They are getting ready just in case. They are not one hundred percent that it’s going to hit the island, but they’re just getting prepared. Everyone is picking up non-perishable goods, picking up water, generators fuel for generators,” said Williams.

Williams said his menu is based on recipes his mother made in Jamaica and sold from a roadside stand to customers like reggae music legend Bob Marley.

He says when he’s not working at his restaurants, he’s keeping an eye on the hurricane and hoping for the best for his people at home.

“I will be happy when the storm goes by,” said Williams.

Both Williams and Roberts say they are exploring ways to raise emergency aid and donations to hurricane victims. You can find information, here.

