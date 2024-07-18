Lion statue stolen from GA subdivision, deputies investigating

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies are searching for a lion statue that was mysteriously taken over last weekend.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the lion statue belonging to the River Forest subdivision was taken some time late Friday night and Saturday morning.

Deputies did not identify any theft suspects in their Facebook post.

The lion statue was described as weighing about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information about the statue is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010 or Investigator Marc Mansfield at 478-994-7043, ext. 209 or through social media channels.

