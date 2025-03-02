Line of Wayfair baby loungers recalled due to suffocation risk

WASHINGTON D.C. — A line of baby loungers sold by Wayfair has been recalled due to posing a suffocation hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Style Life Eleven Baby Loungers violate the federal safety regulations for infant sleep products because the sleeping pad is too thick, which could cause an infant to fall out of an enclosed opening at the sides of the lounger or become entrapped.

The sides are too low to contain an infant and the loungers do not have a stand, posing a fall hazard.

If you purchased one, you can get a refund from Wayfair by calling them toll-free at 888-549-1625 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at AdvocacyTeam@wayfair.com, or online at https://www.wayfair.com/product_recall/ or www.Wayfair.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The loungers include a head pillow and fold into a portable handbag with a handle.

Only portable loungers sold on or after June 23, 2022, are included in this recall.

They were sold exclusively at Wayfair.com from June 2022 through September 2024 for between $34 and $144.

