Person shot, killed overnight in southeast Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person wounded and another dead.

Police say at 9:34 p.m. Friday night, they responded to a person shot call near Kimball Way SE and Decatur St. SE.

When they arrived on scene, they learned a person had been shot at the location had arrived at Grady Hospital.

They went to the hospital where they found the individual who was in stable condition.

The investigation continued onto 50 Lower Alabama Street where police found a second victim, a 23-year-old man who was shot multiple times.

Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

