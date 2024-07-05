At least 6 killed on Georgia roads so far this July 4 travel period

ATLANTA, Ga. — At least six people have been killed on Georgia roads during the busy July 4 travel period, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The travel period this year began on July 3 at 6 p.m. and lasts through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

So far, the fatal accidents have happened in Hartwell, Madison, Forest Park, Newnan, Lafayette and Henry County.

None of the victims have been identified.

