At least 1 person shot in Summerhill neighborhood, police blocking off intersection

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in Summerhill neighborhood on Monday morning.
Officers were called to a shooting off Ormond Street and Hank Aaron Drive around 10:45 a.m. Police have blocked off the intersection as they investigate the shooting.
Police have not confirmed if the shooting is deadly, but NewsChopper 2 spotted a sheet that appears to be covering a body.
It’s unclear what led to the shooting. The name of the victim has not been released.
This is a developing story. We’ll have live updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
