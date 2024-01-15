Wintry mix ahead for Monday, winter weather advisory issued for several north Ga. counties

ATLANTA — Wintry weather is ahead for the morning and later on Monday night.

A winter weather advisory has been issued over most of our north Georgia mountain counties through Tuesday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the main impacts in the advisory area are scattered light wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain.

The wintry mix will be most likely Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.

Monahan said there is up to 0.1″ of ice accumulation possible in advisory counties – primarily on untreated and elevated surfaces.

The National Weather Service states there is a winter storm warning for Fannin County where there’s a better chance for accumulating snow, up to about 1 inch.

Around most of metro Atlanta, while some light wintry mix showers are possible in the early morning hours tomorrow, any impacts will be very limited.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for Bartow, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Dawson, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Lumpkin, Polk, Pickens, Towns, Union, and White Counties.

What you need to know:

Wednesday morning will be in the low teens in Atlanta with wind chills near zero – coldest weather we’ve felt since December 2022

Another shot of bitterly cold air moving in for this weekend

Falling temperatures Tuesday morning

Coldest weather felt in about a year









